A Houston police officer has been relieved of duty hours after he was charged with driving while intoxicated. Officer Jose Ayala was charged with a DWI Tuesday evening, approximately two weeks after he was initially detained for suspicion of drunk driving.Court records obtained by Eyewitness News show on Saturday, April 29, Officer Ayala went to the Southbelt BBQ Cookoff, a popular event held at the El Franco Lee Park in southeast Houston. The event is attended by thousands and lasts two days.Court records show Officer Ayala was seen leaving the event in his white Corvette shortly after midnight.Records indicate Ayala was spinning the Corvette's tires, then sped out of the parking lot and almost hit a Precinct 2 deputy constable who was on the scene directing traffic. Records also indicate Ayala allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road at times.The Precinct 2 deputies who were working the extra job stopped Ayala. Once detained, Ayala allegedly identified himself as an HPD officer. Records show he told those questioning him that he had consumed four Michelob beers and two shots of Fireball between 8 and 11:30 p.m.Records show Ayala consented to a blood test, which was conducted that night. For reasons that are still unclear, Houston police released Ayala and did not arrest him. He wasn't charged until this Tuesday, when blood results came back showing he had a blood alcohol level of .082.Ayala was first hired in December of 2013 and worked in Southeast Patrol. He is now officially relieved of duty until the case is resolved.