In video exclusive to Eyewitness News, a suspected carjacker is seen mid-chase followed by multiple Harris County deputies early Friday.The chase preceded a wreck between three of the deputies on the North Freeway near Parker Road. None of the deputies was seriously injured, according to police.The chase began in the area of I-45 and Greens Road just after 3:15 a.m.The suspect vehicle eventually crashed in the 9100 block of McGallion Road, where a person was taken into custody.Police did not immediately give details on the original carjacking call.