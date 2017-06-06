NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Accused Cypress upskirt photographer tells his side

In an exclusive interview, the man suspected of taking upskirt photos at a Cypress H-E-B store tells his side of the story. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
We have just heard from the man who was accused of taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Cypress H-E-B store.

In an exclusive interview, 20-year-old Isaac Smith told us his side of the story and explains what happened shortly before he was arrested.

Earlier this morning, we were the only ones in the courtroom when Smith made his first appearance. We were also there when he entered a downtown courtroom around 9 a.m.

Smith, 20, was allegedly caught on camera at an HEB taking pictures under the skirt of a young woman here from Austria. She said she is working as an au pair.

We were there when Isaac Smith walked into court for the first time.



After we showed the surveillance video, Smith was arrested and taken into custody by Precinct 5 constables.

Overnight, Smith was given a bond but has to come back to court this morning around 9 a.m. He will then be free on a $2,000 bond.

His young victim told us in an exclusive interview that she is relieved Smith is facing criminal charges.

Man arrested and accused of taking upskirt pictures at H-E-B.



"I'm really happy, like I cannot imagine that I would meet him on the street, like random, it would hurt me so bad," Chrissi said.

Smith is charged with improper photography.

RELATED: Man accused of upskirting woman at H-E-B
Woman claims man took photos up her skirt at HEB in Cypress.

