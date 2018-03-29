Ex-spy's daughter who was poisoned is improving, hospital says

JULIA MACFARLANE
London --
Yulia Skripal, the daughter of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal, is said to be "improving rapidly" and is no longer in a critical condition, according to the hospital in Salisbury, England, where she is being treated.

The Skripals fell critically ill after they were attacked in Salisbury with a highly toxic nerve agent on March 4.

The health service group that administers the hospital said in a statement, "We are pleased to be able to inform you that Yulia Skripal is improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition. Her condition is now stable. Her father remains in a critical but stable condition."

The statement went on to describe Yulia as "responding well to treatment" but that she continues to receive care 24 hours a day.

The British government said Russia is responsible for the attack. Russia has denied any involvement.

