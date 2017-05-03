A local woman is behind bars after allegedly stealing more than $275,000 in cash from the local Kroger where she worked.Dana Williams, 29, has been charged with aggregate theft and is currently being held on $500,000 bond.According to investigators, Williams was in charge of cash handling for the self-checkout lanes at a Cypress-area Kroger. She was allegedly caught on surveillance camera pocketing and concealing cash as she prepared false deposits and other fraudulent financial documents at the Kroger between March 2016 and February 2017.The alleged embezzlement came to light when Williams stopped reporting to work due to an illness. Kroger loss prevention investigators became aware of the missing cash and contacted Harris County Sheriff's Office's Financial Crimes Unit.Williams is expected to appear in court later this month.