Everything you need to know about Trump's travel ban

Here are 10 facts you need to know about Trump's travel ban. (KTRK)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Beginning tonight, portions of President Trump's controversial ban on travelers from six majority Muslim countries will go into effect.

The new rules are set to be enforced beginning at 8 p.m., and will be permitted to continue after a U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing two lower courts on Monday.

The Supreme Court justices will hear arguments in the case in October.

In allowing parts of Trump's executive order to take effect, the court narrowed the scope of injunctions that lower courts put on the temporary travel ban.

The Supreme Court is allowing implementation of the temporary ban with an exception for people who have what the court called "any bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States."

That includes foreign nationals with familial connections in the U.S., students who have already been admitted into an American university and workers with existing job offers in the U.S.

For people from the six countries who have such connections, the injunctions put in place by the lower courts are upheld. These individuals will not be barred under the executive order from coming into the U.S.

But anyone else from the six listed countries - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - who do not have such connections to the U.S. will be subject to the temporary travel ban.

Officials set to enforce Trump's travel ban beginning today
This time, a stripped-down version of the ban will be enforced by officials.

What's next for Trump's travel ban 2.0
For the second time this year, Trump's travel ban will be enforced.

U.S. Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Trump has scored a major victory on his proposed travel ban.

