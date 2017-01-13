NEWS

Escaped prisoner possibly connected to other crimes caught in Humble

Azzeh Khaled arrested at the Best Buy in Humble

NEW CANEY, TX (KTRK) --
An escaped inmate is back behind bars after deputies connected him to a recent burglary of a towing company in Montgomery County.

According to Precinct 4 deputy constables, Khaled Azzeh came to EMC Towing in New Caney around 12:30am on Jan. 10 to ask about getting property he claimed was his.

The employee denied Azzeh access to the car because he did not show an ID confirming that he owned the car. Both Azzeh and the employee left.

Approximately 30 minutes later, Azzeh came back and found his way into the office and stole a safe containing about $1,000.

An investigation led deputies to Azzeh and learned that he had escaped from the Fort Bend County jail. He's accused of several crimes in the Houston area.

After a search, deputies found a stolen blue 2008 Mazda CX-9 that Azzeh was driving in the Best Buy parking lot in Humble on Jan. 12.

Pct. 4 deputy constables, with the help of Humble police and U.S. Marshals, arrested Azzeh and took him back to the Fort Bend County jail.

Azzeh faces felony burglary charges in Montgomery County, including numerous other charges in Harris and Fort Bend counties. Investigators say that he might also be connected to other residential and vehicle burglaries in the area.
Related Topics:
newsburglarytheftcrimeMontgomery CountyFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
What's Next for Obamacare Repeal
Amber Alert discontinued for three missing Houston-area children
William Peter Blatty, 'Exorcist' author, dead at 89
Brand new smoke alarms save family from fire
More News
Top Stories
Former Aldine ISD teacher may learn fate for sex with student
Fake asparagus cans used to hide $174M in cocaine
William Peter Blatty, 'Exorcist' author, dead at 89
Robber's bullet grazes store clerk's head in Channelview
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
13 bizarre stories and superstitions for Friday the 13th
Show More
Dump truck involved in violent crash with pickup
Pct. 4 deputy, woman injured in accident in NE Harris Co.
16-year-old dies after using synthetic marijuana
Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board
Texas' rejected license plates of 2016
More News
Photos
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
More Photos