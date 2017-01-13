An escaped inmate is back behind bars after deputies connected him to a recent burglary of a towing company in Montgomery County.According to Precinct 4 deputy constables, Khaled Azzeh came to EMC Towing in New Caney around 12:30am on Jan. 10 to ask about getting property he claimed was his.The employee denied Azzeh access to the car because he did not show an ID confirming that he owned the car. Both Azzeh and the employee left.Approximately 30 minutes later, Azzeh came back and found his way into the office and stole a safe containing about $1,000.An investigation led deputies to Azzeh and learned that he had escaped from the Fort Bend County jail. He's accused of several crimes in the Houston area.After a search, deputies found a stolen blue 2008 Mazda CX-9 that Azzeh was driving in the Best Buy parking lot in Humble on Jan. 12.Pct. 4 deputy constables, with the help of Humble police and U.S. Marshals, arrested Azzeh and took him back to the Fort Bend County jail.Azzeh faces felony burglary charges in Montgomery County, including numerous other charges in Harris and Fort Bend counties. Investigators say that he might also be connected to other residential and vehicle burglaries in the area.