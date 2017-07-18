NEWS

Erosion along creek threatening Spring Valley swim club

EMBED </>More Videos

Erosion along creek threatening Spring Valley swim club (KTRK)

By
SPRING VALLEY, Texas (KTRK) --
Summers are meant to be carefree for kids, with hours spent in a neighborhood pool. That is, unless your pool is about to fall into a creek.

That's just the problem facing families who are members of Dad's Club, one of the oldest swim clubs in the Houston area.

"It's a really good pool and it shouldn't fall into the bayou," said young swimmer Ryan Kim.

Over the years, erosion along Briar Branch Creek, which abuts in the Dad's Club property, has eaten away at the base of a club pool. This week, the club began a massive creek reconstruction project with a budget of almost $200,000.

"We're really appealing to anyone out there who's swam at Dad's Club who took lessons here, who's ever been on a swim team here to contribute just a little bit," said Chris Helman, who has two boys swimming here.

Dad's Club though isn't alone in its erosion woes. Just up the creek, long time homeowner Peggy Rowell took us to the back of her property, which also adjoins parts of Briar Branch Creek. She says development upstream has increased water flow in the creek. That, plus years of erosion has caused her property to slope and decrease.

"We are losing our swimming pool, we had to redo it once and it cracked immediately after we did it, within six months," said an exasperated Rowell. She and other longtime residents have contacted the Harris County Flood Control as well as Spring Valley City Hall, but with no results.

For individual homeowners like Rowell, there is no simple fix for the erosion problems along the creek. Every project to retain property would cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Dad's Club is a bit luckier. The Club bought the large estate that sits across the creek, which allows it to have more flexibility in shoring up the pools. Whether the estate will be sold for future development has been a controversial subject in the Spring Valley neighborhood. However, Dad's Club is just currently focused on fixing the areas surrounding the pool.

There is an online fundraiser called "Beat the Creek" and parents are actively recruiting donations.

"We know it's going to get fixed," said board President Charlie Calderwood. "It's not going to wash down to Galveston Bay, we can take care of that."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsswimmingconstructionHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Council members: "Lets start over" on recycling contract
Trump held previously undisclosed meeting with Putin at G-20, White House says
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Police: Veteran shot to death while walking to dialysis
More News
Top Stories
Charges dropped against man accused of killing Josue Flores
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
Astros' Correa to miss 6-8 weeks due to thumb injury
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Newborn dies after developing meningitis from herpes virus
Police: Veteran shot to death while walking to dialysis
Show More
Concerns about parasite outbreak making Texans sick
RodeoHouston unveils plans for star-shaped stage
Company offering women day off for menstrual cycle
After decades of trying, 59-year-old woman gives birth
Dog thrown from car during road rage incident
More News
Top Video
Search for justice: Timeline of the Josue Flores case
Police: Veteran shot to death while walking to dialysis
New U of H study says leave your shoes at the front door
Use TX-Tag on Grand Parkway? Check your bill for overcharges
More Video