Texas EquuSearch suspended the search Saturday night for a missing Baytown teenager until they confirm possible new information.Vanessa Macias, 17, was last seen leaving Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown on Tuesday afternoon.Security video shows Vanessa leaving the school after having a disagreement with a teacher.She has not been seen since then.Vanessa was last seen wearing a light-blue long-sleeve shirt with a light-blue short-sleeve shirt underneath. She had on blue jeans and white sneakers.