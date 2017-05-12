NEWS

EMS crews called to Woodson Middle School following fight

HOUSTON, Texas --
Woodson Middle School was placed on lockdown during a large fight on campus, and EMS crews were called to the school.

Crime scene tape remains outside the school from the fight that started inside and moved outside.

Several Houston ISD officers were on campus and the Houston Police Department's gang unit responded to the school.

Houston ISD released the following statement: "Woodson K-8 Academy was briefly placed in secure mode as a precautionary measure after a fight involving several students broke out in the courtyard. The matter was handled administratively, and the students involved were disciplined per the HISD Student Code of Conduct. HISD does not tolerate fighting of any kind on our school campuses."

Parents were held outside the school property as some students were gradually released.

Coming up on Eyewitness News, hear from a student involved in the fight and her parent. The mother said she warned the principal this fight would happen.
Skyeye captured the scene at Woodson Middle School
