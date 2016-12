United flight makes emergency landing at Bush Airport.

An Ecuador-bound flight made an emergency landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after some passengers heard noises coming from the cargo hold, according to a United spokesperson.A search revealed nothing in the cargo hold.Some passengers on board said they thought there might be someone inside the cargo hold, but that was never substantiated.The plane was in the air about an hour before landing back in Houston.Passengers were placed on another flight.