Plane makes emergency landing due to sounds coming from cargo hold
An Ecuador-bound flight made an emergency landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after a report of a passenger in the cargo hold.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
An Ecuador-bound flight made an emergency landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after some passengers heard noises coming from the cargo hold, according to a United spokesperson.



A search revealed nothing in the cargo hold.

Some passengers on board said they thought there might be someone inside the cargo hold, but that was never substantiated.

The plane was in the air about an hour before landing back in Houston.

Passengers were being placed on another flight.

