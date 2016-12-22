Emergency landing at @iah! @united flight 1035 turned back to Houston after somebody heard sounds coming from the cargo area. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/V8Rf1aMeBX — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) December 23, 2016

An Ecuador-bound flight made an emergency landing at George Bush Intercontinental Airport after some passengers heard noises coming from the cargo hold, according to a United spokesperson.A search revealed nothing in the cargo hold.Some passengers on board said they thought there might be someone inside the cargo hold, but that was never substantiated.The plane was in the air about an hour before landing back in Houston.Passengers were being placed on another flight.