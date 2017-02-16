NEWS

Montgomery ISD elementary teacher killed in car crash on FM 2854

Two killed in head-on accident, Kaitlin McCulley reports.

MONTGOMERY, TX (KTRK) --
Family and friends are remembering a Lone Star Elementary teacher killed in a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened near Honea Egypt Road near Montgomery. According to DPS, the driver of the other vehicle, Floyd Nelms, was driving westbound on FM 2854 when he hit Jennifer Runnels and her 10-year-old daughter.

"She's gonna be sorely missed. I mean, she wasn't just a teacher, she was a mom and a teacher, know what I mean?" Roland Goodrum said. "Them kids are gonna miss her at school."

Nelms was killed in the accident and Runnels was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital where she later died. Her daughter was taken by Life Flight to Texas Children's Hospital. She is still in critical condition.

An autopsy has been ordered to get more answers on why Nelms crossed over into the opposite lane.
