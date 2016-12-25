NEWS

Electrical panel blamed for apartment fire on Christmas

(KTRK/John Mizwa)

An electrical panel is responsible for an apartment fire on Christmas Day in Houston, fire officials said.

The first calls came in around 12:23 p.m. in the 8900 block of Brasemont Dr.


A panel in a breezeway between apartments started the fire that spread to a few units, Capt. Simon Hernandez said.

The damage was minimal and mostly smoke damage, Hernandez said.

A second alarm was called in, but quickly released.

"We were fortunate, our first alarm companies were able to knock it out rather quickly," Hernandez said.

There were no injuries.
