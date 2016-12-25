Electrical panel blamed for apartment fire on Christmas

An electrical panel is responsible for an apartment fire on Christmas Day in Houston, fire officials said.The first calls came in around 12:23 p.m. in the 8900 block of Brasemont Dr.A panel in a breezeway between apartments started the fire that spread to a few units, Capt. Simon Hernandez said.The damage was minimal and mostly smoke damage, Hernandez said.A second alarm was called in, but quickly released."We were fortunate, our first alarm companies were able to knock it out rather quickly," Hernandez said.There were no injuries.