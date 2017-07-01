NEWS

Elderly man killed in NE Houston house fire identified

A man who lived in Houston for decades died Saturday after a house fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Family members identified the victim of a fire at a northeast Houston home Saturday morning as Earnest Stewart.

The fire broke out on the 4600 block of Boicewood Street around 11 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found Stewart trapped in the back of the home near the fire.

Stewart was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Houston Fire Department Chief Ruy Lozano believes the fire might have originated in the kitchen, but investigators are still working to determine the cause.

