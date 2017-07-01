Elderly man identified after NE Houston house fire

Family members identified the victim of a fire at a northeast Houstom home Saturday morning as Earnest Stewart.The fire broke out on the 4600 block of Boicewood Street around 11 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found Stewart trapped in the back of the home near the fire.Stewart was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.Houston Fire Department Chief Ruy Lozano believes the fire might have originated in the kitchen, however investigators are still working to determine the cause.