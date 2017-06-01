NEWS

84-year-old accused of killing 80-year-old neighbor during argument

Santiago Vasquez is accused of using a cane to beat his 80-year-old neighbor then fatally shooting him. (Killeen Police Department)

KILLEEN, Texas --
Investigators say an 84-year-old Central Texas man has been accused of using a cane to beat an 80-year-old neighbor then fatally shooting the victim during a years-long dispute.

Killeen police on Thursday announced Santiago Vasquez of Killeen was arrested on a murder charge, with bond set at $1 million.

Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez had no specifics on what she calls a neighborhood dispute going on for years and leading to Tuesday's death of John Wesley Seth Jr. of Killeen.

Miramontez says police believe a verbal argument between the two men turned physical and Seth was attacked. Officers responding to reports of shots fired located Seth's body on a road.

Online Bell County jail records Thursday didn't immediately list further custody or attorney details for Vasquez.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newstexas newsshooting
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
No evidence of terrorism in Philippine resort shooting, police say
Witnesses report gunshots, explosions at Philippine mall
Trying to prevent tragedy after kids' deaths from fire
Politicians criticize U.S. withdrawal from Paris Agreement
What to know about the Paris Agreement, possible US withdrawal
More News
Top Stories
Trump says US will abandon global climate accord
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Witnesses report gunshots, explosions at Philippine mall
Men accused of killing 4-year-old linked to other murder
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to prevent annoying robocalls
Everything you need to know about smoke detectors
Show More
Man who took toddler for ride on motorcycle charged
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
Texas EquuSearch looking for Houston woman
Man's Google search leads to fugitive's arrest
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Throwback Thursday pics of ABC13 talent
PHOTOS: Scripps National Spelling Bee kicks off
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
More Photos