Investigators say an 84-year-old Central Texas man has been accused of using a cane to beat an 80-year-old neighbor then fatally shooting the victim during a years-long dispute.Killeen police on Thursday announced Santiago Vasquez of Killeen was arrested on a murder charge, with bond set at $1 million.Police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez had no specifics on what she calls a neighborhood dispute going on for years and leading to Tuesday's death of John Wesley Seth Jr. of Killeen.Miramontez says police believe a verbal argument between the two men turned physical and Seth was attacked. Officers responding to reports of shots fired located Seth's body on a road.Online Bell County jail records Thursday didn't immediately list further custody or attorney details for Vasquez.