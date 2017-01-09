Today's Top Stories
Houston Dash and US forward Carli Lloyd wins 2nd FIFA best player award
Eastex Freeway shuts down after fatal car accident
NEWS
Eastex Freeway shuts down after fatal car accident
The Eastex Freeway shuts down after a fatal car accident.
KTRK
Monday, January 09, 2017 12:02PM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Eastex Freeway is shut down outbound at Crosstimbers due to a fatal car accident.
The Houston Police Department happened around 10:25am, involving three vehicles.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston