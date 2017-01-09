NEWS

Eastex Freeway shuts down after fatal car accident
The Eastex Freeway shuts down after a fatal car accident.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Eastex Freeway is shut down outbound at Crosstimbers due to a fatal car accident.

The Houston Police Department happened around 10:25am, involving three vehicles.
