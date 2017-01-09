Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Super Bowl in Houston
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Dan Patrick announces 2018 reelection campaign
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Fort Worth policeman suspended for 10 days
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Houston Dash Carli Lloyd wins FIFA best player award
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Eastex Freeway reopens after shut down
Email
share
share
tweet
email
You need Flash to watch this video.
Sorry, your browser doesn't
support Flash
, needs a
Flash update
, or has Flash disabled.
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1693944" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The Eastex Freeway shuts down after a fatal car accident.
KTRK
Monday, January 09, 2017 02:37PM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Eastex Freeway reopened after shut down outbound at Crosstimbers due to a fatal car accident.
The Houston Police Department happened around 10:25am, involving three vehicles.
Related Topics:
news
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Orlando Police Sergeant Shot, Killed; Suspect at Large
Trump Expected to Name Jared Kushner as a Senior Adviser
Fort Worth policeman suspended for 10 days
Senate Confirmation Hearings: Everything to Know
HPD officer bit by canine unit
More News
Top Stories
Local father killed while protecting his family
Fort Worth policeman suspended for 10 days
PHOTOS: Who's playing Rodeo Houston this year?
Dan Patrick announces 2018 reelection campaign
Houston Dash Carli Lloyd wins FIFA best player award
78-year-old homeowner fatally shoots robber in N. Houston
Dairy Queen franchisee loses store after racist rant
Show More
Orlando officer shot and killed outside Walmart
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
Police break up heroin delivery service
Official: US Navy fires warning shots at Iranian boats
U2 coming to NRG Stadium
More News
Top Video
Local father killed while protecting his family
Orlando officer shot and killed outside Walmart
16 arrested in $12M Kim Kardashian jewel heist
Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Houston
Southwest
Southeast
Northwest
Northeast
Categories
U.S. & World
Super Bowl in Houston
Ted Oberg Investigates
Entertainment
Sports
Healthcheck
Buzz Worthy
Stretch Your Dollar
Mirror Mirror
Out and About with ABC13
Politics
Good News
Station Info
Your photos and videos
ABC13 and You
ABC13 News Team
TV Listings
Careers
Enter to Win
Shows
ABC13 Live Newscasts
Community Programs
ABC13 Presents
Live Well Network
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KTRK-TV Houston