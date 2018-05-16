East Coast braces for more heavy rain after 5 killed in Tuesday night storm

At least five people, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed by falling trees from severe weather in the Northeast on Tuesday, and more rain is headed to the region today.As rain pounded the Northeast Tuesday night, wind gusts in the region approached 60 mph, including in New York City. In Pottstown, Pennsylvania, 81 mph winds were recorded.Tennis ball-sized hail also slammed to the ground.As of this morning over 350,000 customers were without power in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.More rain is headed for the Northeast today, with moisture this morning stretching from Florida into the mid-Atlantic.The rain is expected to continue for several days, with potential flooding through Saturday.Rainfall totals likely will be the highest in the mid-Atlantic, where more than 4 inches is possible in certain spots.