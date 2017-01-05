NEWS

Dying man calls family to say he's been shot
EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say a young man is the only witness to his own death in southwest Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A young man shot overnight was able to provide a clue to his family right before he died.

Investigators said a Hispanic man, about 17 to 21 years old, was walking alone on Sands Point last night, near Burning Tree Drive.

At around 7:05pm, a red pickup truck with dark tinted windows slowed down. Someone inside rolled down the window, and shot the man three or four times.

RAW VIDEO: Young victim gunned down on Sands Point
EMBED </>More News Videos

Raw video shows the scene where a man was fatally shot in southwest Houston overnight



The truck sped off, leaving the man behind to die on the darkened street.

Before the victim died, he managed to call a family member and described the truck involved in his death.

The man's family called police, and gave them the description of the truck.

Investigators are now looking for the truck, possibly a red Dodge or Chevrolet.

A security guard told detectives there is high traffic for gang activity in the area, but so far, investigators are unable to say whether this shooting is gang related.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationshootingman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Job cuts coming at MD Anderson Cancer Center
Texas 'bathroom' bill renews fight over transgender rights
Local homeowner shoots burglar breaking in home
Family says woman set home on fire with kids inside
American Military Advisers Have Entered Mosul at Times
More News
Top Stories
Job cuts coming at MD Anderson Cancer Center
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
Texas 'bathroom' bill renews fight over transgender rights
Passengers run after truck kills man on Gulf Fwy
Coast Guard battling fire on oil platform in Gulf of Mexico
Apparent torture video lands four behind bars
Trapper evicts feral hog family from Richmond park
Show More
Firefighters save second home from burning after house fire
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Search for answers: 19-year-old vanishes after blind date
Woman vanishes after dropping off dog at groomer
Parents marry at Texas Children's with premie son
More News
Top Video
Apparent torture video lands four behind bars
Trapper evicts feral hog family from Richmond park
HPD: Woman steals mint green Cadillac after killing ex
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
More Video