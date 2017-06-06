NEWS

Ducks, llama fetus and other unusual food and animal items found at Bush Airport

Ducks, llama fetus and other unusual food and animal items found at Bush Airport (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Ducks, a llama fetus and other prohibited items were discovered at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

In an incident on May 30, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found that a passenger arriving from Peru declared to officers that she was carrying a llama fetus and other agriculture products in her luggage.

Officers examined her bag and discovered several packages that included a llama fetus, fresh llama fat, llama skin, soil, various seeds and tree bark.

The banned items were seized, but the woman was not issued a penalty because she came forward to declare the items.

"Providing truthful declarations are beneficial to the passenger and the nation," said CBP Port Director Charles G. Perez. "There are no penalties for the passenger and the prohibited items are seized and destroyed before affecting our nation's agriculture resources."

In another incident from the same flight from Peru, officers found three dead ducks packed inside an unclaimed suitcase.

The ducks were sent to U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

On the same day, CBP officers also discovered 49 pounds of banned items that included a variety of fruits, vegetables, plant cuttings and seeds during their search through the luggage of a couple from Vietnam.

"Some of the items contained an unknown type of plant disease and insect eggs that were sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for further identification," according to a press release.

The next day on May 31, CBP agriculture specialists conducted an examination of a passenger's luggage after she said she didn't have anything to declare.

During their search, they found mangoes, durian, nursery stock, three different types of propagative seeds, pork and four unknown animal bladders.

"All of the prohibited items were seized and destroyed using a steam sterilization," CBP officials said.

(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
