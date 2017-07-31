NEWS

Driver responsible for fiery chain reaction crash to be charged with DWI

Police said driver who caused chain reaction crash tried to run from the scene.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An SUV burst into flames during a chain reaction crash near the Westpark Tollway early Monday morning.

Eyewitness News obtained exclusive video of the scene following the four-vehicle crash.
It happened when three of the vehicles were stopped at the light at Hillcroft just after 2 a.m.

Accident investigators said a car slammed into the back of a Honda Pilot, which then hit a cab and then skidded forward into a Hyundai Sonata before the vehicles came to a stop.

Police said the man driving the Hyundai Genesis that started the crash ran from his vehicle but didn't get far before he was arrested. He will be charged with DWI.

Investigators said they are going to cut out the airbag from the Genesis to prove the driver's DNA is on it so he can't say he wasn't driving.

A man and woman inside the Honda Pilot were able to escape after the SUV caught fire. They were taken to the hospital. The man had a lacerated kidney and his back was punctured near his spine.

He was taken into surgery.

The woman suffered only minor injuries.
