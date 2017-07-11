NEWS

Family urging driver involved in deadly hit-and-run to come forward

Crime Stoppers needs the public's help identifying the suspect or suspects in a hit and run that killed a man in North Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers needs the public's help identifying the suspect or suspects in a hit-and-run that killed a man in March.

The crash happened on March 8 around 9 p.m. Police said Larry Foster Williams was walking in the southbound lanes of the 14000 block of Lee Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

Residents found the body of Williams at the scene of the crash. Investigators found debris on the scene that confirmed it was a hit-and-run crash.

Williams' daughter made an emotional plea for help in finding the person who may have hit her father.

"We are missing my dad," Gwen Williams Willis said. "He was a veteran of the United States Army. He did not deserve to die like this. He needs to have justice."

Police have obtained surveillance video from a nearby school that shows the possible suspect's vehicle, but they have not narrowed down an exact description.

This case is ongoing. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in this case.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS
