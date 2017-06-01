EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1998405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

The dashcam mounted on a Houston driver's windshield has quite the story to tell."I think sometimes we don't notice our mistakes until you see what a person is doing," said Justin Welling.He launched the YouTube channel Bad Drivers of Houston, and that's exactly what he's captured. Among the most interesting encounters: a driver using the sidewalk to get around traffic and some near misses when it comes to errant lane changes.Welling also captured even the most risky of turns and close calls on roads.He said the YouTube channel allows drivers to see how their behavior could cause a crash -- even check his own driving in the process.