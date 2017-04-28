NEWS

Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash in Alabama

A driver can be seen standing up after being ejected from a car in a dramatic crash in Alabama. (AJ Calvin via Storyful)

Dramatic dash cam video from a fellow motorist shows a driver standing up moments after crashing and being ejected from a car.

The video, which is time-stamped April 25, shows a crash where a Jeep clips a car and then rolls over multiple times. The driver of the Jeep is ejected but moments later stands up.

The crash happened on I-65 in Mobile, Alabama, and two people from the Jeep were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to a local news report.

AJ Calvin, who shared the video, wrote, "Speed kills and seat belts save lives!"
