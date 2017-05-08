NEWS

Driver rescued from dangling car didn't have valid driver's license

A driver had to be rescued through her sun roof after her car crashed through the railing of a parking garage in west Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The rescue of a driver whose car dangled from the third floor of a parking garage is more complex than it first seemed, and she may have been texting when the accident occurred.

Sunday night around 11 pm, the BMW driven by Demetra Arceneaux plowed through the third parking garage of 2727 Elmside on Houston's West Side.

"I was actually up as it happened, just a loud bang, screech, boom," said neighbor Stefani Wells. "Next thing I know I go out to my car and just see lady leaning over the ledge, and she was still in the car."

Wells says she and other neighbors of the apartment building quickly rushed to the side of the driver. They were relieved when firefighters were able to stabilize the car, and rescue the driver.

"We found her behind the steering wheel, and we're able to secure the vehicle," said David Dean of the Houston Fire Dept. "We moved her through the sunroof, evaluate her, and send her on her way."

Now, sources close to the investigation say this is not just a simple case of a life saved. They tell us that Arceneaux, was jittery and uncoorperative after she was rescured. Sources say she was reluctant to talk to officers about her rescue.

When Eyewitness News knocked on her door, a woman said through the door that Arceneaux did not live at that apartment unit.

Sources also tell Eyewitness news that Arceneaux told investigators she was texting while driving. Although Arceneaux has not received a ticket, sources tell us the investigation is continuing, and she could face related charges.

"She needs to pay more attention, I guess," said her neighbor Wells. "It's just fortunate she didn't go forward, be more careful."


Related Topics:
newscarcar crashamazing videorescueHouston
