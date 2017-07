A person is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Houston.Police are now looking for the driver who took off after the accident on Jensen near Sumpter, off the Eastex Freeway.Investigators said the pedestrian was hit around 10 p.m.The victim was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.Police were not able to give us a description of the suspected driver or the vehicle involved in the crash.