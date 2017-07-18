Authorities are looking for a driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in northwest Harris County and then drove away late Monday night.The crash happened on Veterans Memorial Drive near South Camden Parkway at 9:55 p.m.A vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road and hit the bicyclist, deputies said. The bicyclist was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital, where he died.Deputies described the suspect vehicle as a small, four-door sedan that's dark gray or tan. The vehicle's front bumper is painted black with damage possible on its right side.