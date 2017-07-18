NEWS

Driver on the run after bicyclist struck and killed in NW Harris Co.

EMBED

Driver on the run after bicyclist struck and killed (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are looking for a driver who fatally struck a bicyclist in northwest Harris County and then drove away late Monday night.

The crash happened on Veterans Memorial Drive near South Camden Parkway at 9:55 p.m.

A vehicle drifted onto the shoulder of the road and hit the bicyclist, deputies said. The bicyclist was taken to Houston Northwest Hospital, where he died.

Deputies described the suspect vehicle as a small, four-door sedan that's dark gray or tan. The vehicle's front bumper is painted black with damage possible on its right side.

