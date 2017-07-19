HIT AND RUN

Driver flees after hitting and killing man on Southwest Fwy feeder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver is on the run after hitting two people on the Southwest Freeway feeder road, killing one of them overnight.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Bellfort.

Police say a woman and a man were walking down the service road next to a sidewalk when they were hit from behind by a black sedan.

The man was thrown over a barrier and into bushes. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The woman suffered minor cuts and scrapes.

Police did not immediately elaborate on the description of the vehicle involved.
