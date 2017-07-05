NEWS

Driver ejected in west Houston crash dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver ejected in west Houston crash dies (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver was ejected from a vehicle and later died after losing control and flipping multiple times in west Houston.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Richmond Avenue near Gessner Road.

The vehicle was heading eastbound when it flipped, went through some trees and ended up in a front yard. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died.

A passenger was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.

Investigators are looking at speed as a factor in the crash.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescar crashHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump policy shifts contradict what Americans want, polls reveal
La Porte firefighter crashes vehicle into home
Trump's 2nd foreign trip includes G20, meeting with Putin
Tips on how to buy a used car
Family dispute leads to deadly shooting in SW Houston
More News
Top Stories
La Porte firefighter crashes vehicle into home
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home
N. Korea vows more 'gift packages' of missile tests
Move over, T-Rex: Giant crocodile actually ruled Earth
Family dispute leads to deadly shooting in SW Houston
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Show More
Police smash car window to rescue dog in hot car
Healthy pastas for your summer BBQ
NYPD officer dies after being shot in the Bronx
Woman beaten, stabbed in Hedwig Village home
HPD: 2 dead after drive-by shooting in Third Ward
More News
Top Video
Family dispute leads to deadly shooting in SW Houston
Move over, T-Rex: Giant crocodile actually ruled Earth
N. Korea vows more 'gift packages' of missile tests
Police smash car window to rescue dog in hot car
More Video