Driver ejected in west Houston crash dies

A driver was ejected from a vehicle and later died after losing control and flipping multiple times in west Houston.The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 9600 block of Richmond Avenue near Gessner Road.The vehicle was heading eastbound when it flipped, went through some trees and ended up in a front yard. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and later died.A passenger was hospitalized but is expected to be OK.Investigators are looking at speed as a factor in the crash.