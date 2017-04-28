CAR CRASH

Driver dies after car flips off North Freeway at Little York

EMBED </>More News Videos

A driver died after it went off the North Freeway overnight (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're hoping to learn more about a deadly crash on the North Freeway overnight.

Emergency crews rushed to I-45 northbound at Little York just before 10:30 p.m., and found a vehicle upside down on the feeder road.

A second crashed vehicle was also found on the freeway above.



We do not yet know how this accident happened, but do know the one person inside the flipped car has died, according to HPD.

The freeway was closed for several hours as police reconstructed the crash. Traffic is now back open to that part of the North Freeway.

The vehicle fell at least 15 or 20 feet, according to our news crew at the scene.

Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescar crashHouston
