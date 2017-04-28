Freeway Closure for a Fatality Crash Investigation: North Fwy (north bound) @ Little York. #houtraff #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2017

North Fwy (north bound) @ Little York. Fwy is back open. #houtraff #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 28, 2017

We're hoping to learn more about a deadly crash on the North Freeway overnight.Emergency crews rushed to I-45 northbound at Little York just before 10:30 p.m., and found a vehicle upside down on the feeder road.A second crashed vehicle was also found on the freeway above.We do not yet know how this accident happened, but do know the one person inside the flipped car has died, according to HPD.The freeway was closed for several hours as police reconstructed the crash. Traffic is now back open to that part of the North Freeway.The vehicle fell at least 15 or 20 feet, according to our news crew at the scene.