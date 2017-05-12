If you're going to use a fake child to avoid carpool rules, at least buckle them in properly! #AttentionToDetail #Busted pic.twitter.com/JpEHNcWKRe — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) May 11, 2017

The California Highway Patrol busts people every day for cheating the carpool lane, but this one even surprised officers.One driver had a doll strapped into a car seat. The CHP says the car seat holding the fake kid wasn't even used properly.The CHP in Oakland took this picture on a section of I-80 where you need to have three people in the car to use the HOV lanes. A real child was sitting to the left in the picture.