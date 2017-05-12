NEWS

CHP busts driver for using fake kid in carpool lane on I-80 in Oakland

The CHP busts people every day for cheating the carpool lane, but even this one surprised officers. (CHP)

OAKLAND, California --
The California Highway Patrol busts people every day for cheating the carpool lane, but this one even surprised officers.

One driver had a doll strapped into a car seat. The CHP says the car seat holding the fake kid wasn't even used properly.

The CHP in Oakland took this picture on a section of I-80 where you need to have three people in the car to use the HOV lanes. A real child was sitting to the left in the picture.

