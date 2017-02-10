A man is facing charges after police say he threw drugs out of his car during a police chase overnight on the North Freeway.Police say a driver ran a stop sign at Airline and 34th and when officers tried to pull him over, he took off.ABC13 obtained exclusive video of the chase from a wrecker driver who was behind officers.Police say the driver threw drugs out on the freeway before he finally stopped when his car got a flat tire.There was a woman in the car with the chase suspect. She was also arrested.The driver is charged with parole violation, evading and tampering with evidence.