Driver allegedly throws out drugs during chase on North Freeway

A man is facing charges after police say he threw drugs out of his car during a police chase on the North Freeway.

A man is facing charges after police say he threw drugs out of his car during a police chase overnight on the North Freeway.

Police say a driver ran a stop sign at Airline and 34th and when officers tried to pull him over, he took off.

ABC13 obtained exclusive video of the chase from a wrecker driver who was behind officers.

Police say the driver threw drugs out on the freeway before he finally stopped when his car got a flat tire.

There was a woman in the car with the chase suspect. She was also arrested.

The driver is charged with parole violation, evading and tampering with evidence.
