NEWS

Dramatic high-speed police chase leads to arrest of murder suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic police chase leads to arrest of murder suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
A dramatic high-speed chase in Oklahoma City ended with the murder suspect crashing into a power pole.

It happened on Wednesday. Christopher Lamont Carter, 23, was driving in an SUV when police started chasing him through neighborhoods and city streets, according to KFOR.

Police said the man was driving up to 80 miles per hour.

At one point, the suspect tried to make a right turn, lost control and crashed into a power pole. The SUV eventually rolled onto its side.

Police surrounded the vehicle and the suspect popped out from the door with his hands up.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

He was wanted in connection to a murder earlier this month.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscrimemurderpolice chasehigh-speed chasetraffic accidentOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's tweets 'not helping' popularity, confidant says
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Firefighters return to Tamina after deadly fire
Spicer on 'covfefe': Trump knew 'exactly what he meant'
More News
Top Stories
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Dozens of Houston Payless ShoeSource stores closing
The NBA's biggest celebrity fans
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Firefighters return to Tamina after deadly fire
Heavy storms expected today
Mobile home catches fire in NW Houston
Show More
K-9 cop helps take down Humble boot camp escapee
Michael Kors to close more than 100 stores
Gulf Freeway project moving to Galveston County
Man tackled after threatening to blow up plane
Fiery explosion reported at Wisconsin corn milling plant
More News
Top Video
Man dies after fight with deputy's husband at Denny's
Man tackled after threatening to blow up plane
Michael Kors to close more than 100 stores
Fiery explosion reported at Wisconsin corn milling plant
More Video