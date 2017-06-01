OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --A dramatic high-speed chase in Oklahoma City ended with the murder suspect crashing into a power pole.
It happened on Wednesday. Christopher Lamont Carter, 23, was driving in an SUV when police started chasing him through neighborhoods and city streets, according to KFOR.
Police said the man was driving up to 80 miles per hour.
At one point, the suspect tried to make a right turn, lost control and crashed into a power pole. The SUV eventually rolled onto its side.
Police surrounded the vehicle and the suspect popped out from the door with his hands up.
Carter was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.
He was wanted in connection to a murder earlier this month.
