Dramatic police chase ends near uptown Dallas

A suspect in a bright yellow car led authorities on a chase from Fort Worth to uptown Dallas on Thursday afternoon.According to local media reports, the chase began near downtown Fort Worth and then headed onto I-20 toward Dallas. The suspect then turned onto I-45 northbound before exiting the freeway into uptown Dallas.Just before 1:30 p.m., the female suspect pulled over in the middle of a intersection off the tollway -- seemingly after running over spike strips set by DPS troopers -- and surrendered peacefully to officers.There did not appear to be anybody else in the car with her. It's not clear why she was fleeing law enforcement officers.