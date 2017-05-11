TEXAS NEWS

Dramatic police chase ends near uptown Dallas

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect in a bright yellow sedan led authorities in a chase through the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Thursday. (KDFW)

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect in a bright yellow car led authorities on a chase from Fort Worth to uptown Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

According to local media reports, the chase began near downtown Fort Worth and then headed onto I-20 toward Dallas. The suspect then turned onto I-45 northbound before exiting the freeway into uptown Dallas.

Just before 1:30 p.m., the female suspect pulled over in the middle of a intersection off the tollway -- seemingly after running over spike strips set by DPS troopers -- and surrendered peacefully to officers.

There did not appear to be anybody else in the car with her. It's not clear why she was fleeing law enforcement officers.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newspolice chasetexas newshigh-speed chaseDallas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
Don't mess with Texas beer: Bill may raise craft beer prices
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
'Locked and loaded': Woman's warning to home intruder
Get Whataburger sauces at H-E-B
More texas news
NEWS
GANG SWEEP: Hundreds arrested in Texas
LGBT activists arrested after demanding investigation of alleged torture of gay men in Chechnya
The White House's evolving story on Comey's firing
Police plead with NJ man to surrender after 30-hour standoff
Acting FBI chief contradicts WH claim that Comey lost agency's confidence
More News
Top Stories
GANG SWEEP: Hundreds arrested in Texas
Baytown animal control officers charged for painful dog deaths
3 people hurt in apartment shooting in Missouri City
Strong storms with hail possible this afternoon
Somber summer: When Andrea Yates drowned her 5 children
Teen creates promposal for friend with cerebral palsy
Houston's worst accident happened 41 years ago today
Show More
Police shave heads as tribute to officer with breast cancer
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Montgomery Co. courthouse evacuated after bomb threat
Families rush to escape fast-spreading apartment fire
Driver stuck in traffic does yoga on the highway
More News
Top Video
Baby blues? 5 warning signs of postpartum depression
Dr. Denton Cooley: A surgeon with heart
Strong storms with hail possible this afternoon
New caramel M&M hits store shelves
More Video