DPS: Mother could be fleeing to Mexico with kids
Authorities believe a local mother may have fled to Mexico with her three children. (KTRK)

The Texas Department of Public Safety believes a local mother may be on the way to Mexico with her three children.

Authorities on Thursday evening issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jason, 3-year-old Aaliyah and 5-year-old Isac Frausto. They are searching for 24-year-old Doris Camerena, the children's biological mother, in connection with their disappearance.

Authorities say Doris Camerena is driving a gold 2011 Chevy Cruz with Texas tags FGJ6333.



Camerena was last seen in Houston and is said to be driving a 2011 Chevy Cruz LT with license plate FGJ6333. Her mother has legal custody of the children, Eyewitness News has learned.

"She took them for pizza but didn't come back. It is sad not having them here. She's their mother, so I don't think they are in too much danger, but I want them back here," the children's grandmother told Eyewitness News.

Anybody with information about the whereabouts of the children should call DPS at 281-517-1300. Their descriptions are as follows:

Jason Frausto, 2, is 2 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Aaliyah Frausto, 3, is 2'6", weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Isac Frausto, 5, is 3 feet tall, weighs 45 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
