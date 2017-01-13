NEWS

DPS: Mom in Mexico with 3 kids named in Amber Alert
DPS has canceled an Amber Alert for three missing children who are likely already in Mexico with their mother. (KTRK)

The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued an Amber Alert for three young children who were reported missing earlier this week.

DPS officials tell Eyewitness News they were advised that the kids' mother mother, 24-year-old Doris Camerena, had already made it into Mexico with the children.

Authorities on Wednesday evening issued an Amber Alert for 2-year-old Jason, 3-year-old Aaliyah and 5-year-old Isac Frausto. They were searching for the children's biological mother, 24-year-old Doris Camerena, in connection with their disappearance.

Authorities say Doris Camerena is driving a gold 2011 Chevy Cruz with Texas tags FGJ6333.



Camerena was last seen in Houston and was said to have been driving a 2011 Chevy Cruz LT with license plate FGJ6333. Her mother has legal custody of the children.

"She took them for pizza but didn't come back. It is sad not having them here. She's their mother, so I don't think they are in too much danger, but I want them back here," the children's grandmother told ABC13.
Authorities believe a local mother may have fled to Mexico with her three children.

