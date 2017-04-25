Valerie Glasco is a sergeant with the Texas Department of Public Safety."I like the freedom," she said of her job. "I like helping the public. I like going out and speaking."She's been with the agency 20 years and says she'd like to see more women join the ranks.In fact, her job now is recruitment. And this week she's hosting a symposium designed to attract more women to DPS."They can do the same job that the men do," she said. "There are several opportunities for females within our agency, and we just want to make sure that the Houston area is aware of that."The event, on Thursday, April 27 from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheraton Suites in the Galleria area is called "Breaking The Mold"."Breaking the mold. That says it all," said Sergeant Stephen Woodard. "We're looking for the top qualified candidates. At DPS we're looking for quality and not quantity."To join the DPS, applicants have to be at least 21 years old, have two years of military experience or 60 credit hours in college.Segreant Glasco says the opportunities are endless: jobs on the highway, in the air, in dispatch, and as supervisors.Just 6 percent of the state's highway patrol troopers are women."A lot of women are unaware they can have employment as a state trooper," said Sgt. Glasco. "We do have a lot of females, but the ratio of male troopers to female troopers is a higher rate of male troopers than females."Sgt. Glasco said she'd love to have half of the troopers be women, but 10-15 percent is a reasonable goal.You can call 1-866-TX-TROOP for more information about the Thursday event.