Dow dives more than 550 points on fears of trade war

MORGAN KORN
U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average diving 572 points to 23,932 on fears of a possible trade war with China and rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Friday's decline of 2.32 percent ended the Dow's three-day winning streak. The blue chip index is down 0.7 percent for the week. The Dow had lost 800 points at one point in the trading session.

The S&P 500 fell 2.19 percent to 2,604. The Nasdaq declined 2.28 percent to 6,915.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC on Friday that there was a "potential" for a trade war with China, adding that he was "cautiously optimistic that we will be able to work this out."

"Our objective is still not to be in a trade war with [China]," Mnuchin said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Search resumes Saturday for boy accused in man's killing
8-year-old killed in drive-by to be laid to rest Saturday
14 killed after bus carrying hockey team crashes in Canada
Cool down on the way! Here's what to expect the next 8 hours
Man found shot to death on floor of his apartment in SW Houston
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Astros give Mattress Mack his own World Champions ring
UH offering free legal advice this weekend
Show More
Sugar Land Wine and Food Affair: A playground for foodies
PB&J in your beer? Webster brewery sweetens the brew
Humble ISD student says he was put in closet by teacher
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
HEB president helps reunite boy with lost stuffed animal
More News