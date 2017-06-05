Houston police are investigating a double homicide in Greenspoint. Loved ones say Sydnece Prymus and her boyfriend were killed. The killer is still on the loose.Pastor E.A. Deckard of Greenhouse International Church has been praying with Prymus' family."They're very emotional now, which is understandable. It's a very emotional time," said Deckard.Deckard said in just the past five months, he's ministered to 10 different families who lost loved ones on Greens Road."This would be my tenth murder off of Greens Road. This would be my tenth funeral I've had to officiate, families I've had to minister to just this year. Enough is enough," said Deckard.Eyewitness News did some digging, examining data on HPD's Crime Tracker. In just the past two weeks there have been 23 reports of assault with a deadly weapon, at least one sexual assault and three robberies.Pastor Deckard wants that to change. He is working with community leaders, and the management of the apartment complex on an event. It's part of the No More Bloodshed Movement. The idea to get everyone together in the effort to fight crime."When something like this happens, it doesn't just affect the person it happened to, it affects the entire community," said Deckard.The property manager says things are improving. Steve Moore, with Villa Serena Properties, is part owner of 13 apartment complexes in Greenspoint. They've added lighting, upgraded security and he said the biggest change is watching who they lease to."Carefully do the background checks and that's the most important thing we do," said Moore.Now their effort is to make Greenspoint a safer place for everyone."We have to come together to do something," said Pastor Deckard.There's not a set date for the No More Bloodshed movement event but as soon as we hear something we'll be sure to let you know.