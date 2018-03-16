Donald Trump Jr., wife are separating

MATT SEYLER
Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are separating.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple said in a joint statement. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority."

The couple, who married in 2005, went on to ask for privacy.

The news was broken by The New York Post, which reported Wednesday that a divorce could be imminent.

At 40, Trump Jr. is President Donald Trump's eldest child. He serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization.

Vanessa Trump, also 40, is a former model who made news last month after opening a piece of hate mail addressed to her husband dusted with suspicious powder. The NYPD concluded that the substance was nonhazardous.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Authorities clear suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos