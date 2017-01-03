NEWS

Wild domestic dispute ends with car crash and couple injured

Authorities in Fort Bend County are working to sort out a bizarre scene that started with an apparent domestic dispute and ended with a car crash.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says a fight ended with a boyfriend stabbed in the arm, and his girlfriend shot in the foot. The specifics on the violence are not yet clear.

The whole thing started in the 4800 block of W. Davis, and ended after a short pursuit, when the boyfriend crashed along Highway 6 near W. Davis.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
NAACP President, Members Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
Pistol-packing granny scares off armed intruder
Trump Casts Doubt Over 'So-Called' Russian Hacking
Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
More News
Top Stories
Man charged with murder after attack at Walmart
Natural gas repairs to involve flame, noise, odor
No charges for driver doing donuts on I-45
Authorities searching for stolen 18-wheeler in Harris Co.
Congressman's son dabs during swearing-in photo
Ex-husband allegedly admits to murder of League City mom
Man loses car in parking garage for 6 months
Show More
Suspect killed attempting to rob store in NE Houston
School officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Good Samaritan hit with hammer during mall robbery
Young JJ Watt fan to receive jersey and visit from star Texan
Stabbing, arson suspect makes threats in court
More News
Photos
Sugar Land rings in 2017 in grand fashion
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
More Photos