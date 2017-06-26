NEWS

Dog injured by large porcupine in Sweeny

SWEENY, Texas (KTRK) --
A miniature schnauzer is recovering after he had a run in with a large porcupine in Sweeny.

Shelby Lynne Vicars said it had been storming overnight Saturday and her dogs Duke and Curly were outside barking.

Shelby woke up from a loud clap of thunder, then heard a strange noise.

"I've lived her for my entire life and have never heard anything like it," Shelby said. "It was so loud that the inside dog was barking."

Vicars' mom, Susan Vicars, thought there were hogs outside, which was a normal occurrence in the area.

"She walked out to the yard to run them off and walked back up to the porch to what she thought was a baby pig. That is when she saw it," Shelby said.

Susan paused long enough to take a photo of a large porcupine standing next to the tire of one of their vehicles.

"She got so scared she ran into the front door trying to get back inside," Shelby said.

The porcupine ran off, but Susan noticed that Duke had quills in his throat, which eventually fell out.

Meanwhile, the big porcupine is still out there.

Shelby said they contacted one of their neighbors down the road who has exotic animals. Shelby was told that the porcupine escaped his cage Friday night.

"I'm keeping in contact with him so he can get him back, but we were told to stay back and keep the dogs away too," Shelby said.

Shelby said she's not 100 percent sure that the animal is actually her neighbor's, and people have contacted her claiming it is their porcupine.

As for Duke, Vicars' family is closely monitoring him. But he's been walking around and feeling much better.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newslost petpetanimaldogSweeny
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate GOP reveals revised health care bill
Trump hails partial travel ban reinstatement 'clear victory'
Supreme Court allows parts of Trump travel ban to take effect
Man found guilty in 'Baby Doe' murder trial
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged in Studio Movie Grill murder to face judge
Drivers beware: Storms could flood streets today
Cleveland ISD officer takes down unruly passenger
Toddler died after being struck by belt and burned
Major delays after 18-wheeler load slams into bridge
U.S. Supreme Court reinstates Trump travel ban
Man accused in 88-year-old's rape to face judge
Show More
$3M settlement reached in Philando Castile death
Family expected euthanized dog's ashes, got his frozen body
Flames force residents and children to jump from balcony
17-year-old shot in head may have been playing with gun
Eyewitness: Woman tried to open door on flight to Houston
More News
Photos
The best of the Pride Parade 2017
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos