NEWS

Doctor: Crooks hijacked office's contact info to run pill mill

EMBED </>More Videos

Crooks are hijacking local doctors' online identities in a ploy to get pain pills. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
While Dr. Roland Maldonado was busy seeing patients this week, someone went on the internet and changed all the contact numbers on search engines Google, Bing and Yahoo. The phone number on the Yelp page was even changed.

Dr. Maldonado and his staff had no idea until patients came into the office complaining that their phone calls weren't being returned.

"When they were calling that other number, patients were getting mad at us because we weren't returning their phone calls," said Dr. Maldonado, who runs Midtown Family Medicine. "We never even knew they were calling us."

As it turns out, Dr. Maldonado was the victim of an elaborate scam. Investigators said effective crackdowns on pain clinics have forced crooks wanting pills to get creative and higher-tech.

"What the criminals will do now is, instead of going to the clinics since there is a crackdown on illicit pain clinics, they'll just hijack a doctor's [prescription authority] DEA number and generate their own prescriptions," said Sr. Houston Police Officer John Kowal.

"They usually go to an independent pharmacy. They usually try to stay away from the chain pharmacies to get the fake prescriptions filled," he said.

ABC13 called that fake phone number for Dr. Maldonado's office while standing next to him. A woman answered and we asked to make an appointment. The woman put us on hold and never returned to the phone.

Police said that's because the crooks only use the number as a ruse for pharmacists who look up a doctor's information to verify a prescription. Changing the Google search results to the fake number helps make the offices seem legitimate when a pharmacist calls to make sure prescription is genuine.

Dr. Maldonado has filed a police report and called the Drug Enforcement Administration, but the bigger challenge is getting all the internet search engine results changed back to his real phone number.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsdrugsidentity theftpain medicinescaminternetHoustonMidtown
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Answers found in teen's mysterious prom death
Florida sinkhole swallows boat, 2 houses; others at risk
Second suspect arrested in brutal Hedwig Village murder
Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes
More News
Top Stories
Second suspect arrested in brutal Hedwig Village murder
Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes
Clutch City welcomes Chris Paul
Bridal stores offering discounts to Alfred Angelo brides
Stormy weekend weather
HPD, HCSO end field testing of narcotics
Driver accused of intentionally running over small dog
Show More
JCPenney hosting sale of HISD uniform staples
3-year-old killed in Clute crash when dad tries to re-buckle her
Abbott begins re-election bid with no rivals in sight
Wounded HPD officer receives 100 Club donation
Remembering victims of military plane crash
More News
Top Video
Ambulance company accuses competitor of cutting brakes
JCPenney hosting sale of HISD uniform staples
'The Walking Dead' stuntman dies after on-set fall
Bridal stores offering discounts to Alfred Angelo brides
More Video