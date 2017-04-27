NEWS

Doctor dragged off United flight in Chicago reaches settlement

EMBED </>More News Videos

Missing some details about what happened on United Airlines Flight 3411? Here's a timeline of what passengers experienced aboard the troubled flight. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) --
Dr. David Dao, who was dragged off a United Airlines flight to Louisville when he refused to give up his seat for crew members, has reached a settlement with the airline for his injures, his attorney said.

Video of the Kentucky doctor being physically removed from the April 9 flight quickly went viral.


Dao's attorney said that the amount remains confidential as one of the provisions of the settlement.

EMBED More News Videos

United said their employees followed procedures and they were commended for going above and beyond.



He also praised United CEO Oscar Munoz.


"Mr. Munoz said he was going to do the right thing, and he has. In addition, United has taken full responsibility for what happened on Flight 3411, without attempting to blame others, including the City of Chicago. For this acceptance of corporate accountability, United is to be applauded," said attorney Thomas Demetrio.

RELATED: United Flight 3411: A moment-by-moment timeline

United announced changes to its customer policies Thursday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsUnited Airlinesviral videosettlementu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
HPD: Bank robbery suspects threw cash out window as they fled the scene in SW Houston
United reaches 'amicable' settlement with doctor dragged off flight
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn under DOD investigation, had been warned not to take foreign payments
Obama administration reviewed Flynn's security clearance, Trump WH says
More News
Top Stories
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in N. Harris Co.
205 Humble students absent after illness outbreak
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off May 2
Inside Art Rascon's most dangerous travels
How much do city leaders make?
Texas House OKs ban on 'sanctuary cities'
2017 NFL Draft: Texans' top 5 choices at No. 25
Show More
QB options for the Houston Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft
Suspect dead in Delaware trooper murder
Eat out to raise money for AIDS Foundation Houston
15 women competing for title of Ms. Pasadena Senior
Arsonist arrested for setting 2 fires at Trump hotel
More News
Top Video
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in N. Harris Co.
Cop, good Samaritan pull victims from burning car
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward to sign off May 2
Suspect dead in Delaware trooper murder
More Video