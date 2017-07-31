NEWS

Doctor delivers patient's baby, then delivers her own

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctors delivers baby, then delivers her own baby.

A very dedicated doctor who was in labor with her own baby went down the hall at the hospital to help another woman deliver first. Then, she gave birth herself.

Dr. Amanda Hess is now counting her blessings and marveling in the birth of her sweet little girl Ellen Joyce.

But as the OB-GYN was preparing to give birth herself, just down the hall, she heard screams from a woman in labor.

"My husband actually said, 'Is that a woman screaming?' and she was completely dilated," Hess said.

With the on-call doctor still on his way, Hess jumped into action.

She recognized the patient, Leah Halliday Johnson, as she'd seen her just days before.

"So I just put on another gown to help cover up my backside and put on some boots over my shoes to keep getting any fluid and all that stuff on me and went down to her room, and I knew her," Hess said.

She says Johnson's baby was ready for her big debut and mom was happy to be able to start pushing.

"I love doing what I do, I love taking care of mothers and babies, and really most doctors are thinking of their patients, even when they're a patient themselves," Johnson said.

Just moments after jumping in as the stand-in physician, Dr. Hess returned to her room and gave birth to her brand-new bundle of joy.

"Bringing life into the world is one of the most amazing things that you get to be a part of and get to share," Johnson said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worlddoctorsbabybirthpregnancypregnant woman
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Leaders in Congress react to ABC News investigation of border agency
John Kelly sworn in as White House chief of staff
State Dept. says Putin's decision to slash US staff is 'uncalled for'
1 inmate still on the loose after 12 escape from Alabama jail
More News
Top Stories
Innocent bystander killed by stray bullet from shootout
Driver who caused fiery crash to be charged with DWI
11 inmates recaptured after 12 escape Alabama jail
Tropical Storm Emily forms in eastern Gulf near Florida
Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them
Twins' mom dies days after their birth and their dad slain
Dare to walk on wires through the Swiss Alps
HBO responds to backlash of new series 'Confederate'
Show More
Illinois church expels member for same-sex marriage
Princess Diana seen in rare footage on People/ABC special
Health benefits of eating walnuts
Man knocks out valet with single punch
HPD: 1 dead after shooting in SW Houston
More News
Top Video
Illinois church expels member for same-sex marriage
Baskin Robbins offering $1.50 scoops today
Man knocks out valet with single punch
Tropical Storm Emily forms in eastern Gulf near Florida
More Video