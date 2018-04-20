  • LIVE VIDEO Public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush

DNC files federal lawsuit against Russia, Trump campaign and associates

JACK DATE
The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan against the Russian government, the Trump campaign, WikiLeaks, and numerous others close to the president, alleging they were part of a broad attempt to undermine the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The lawsuit cites the hacking of DNC documents and records by the Russian government during the 2016 presidential campaign.
The Washington Post first reported the news of the suit.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.
