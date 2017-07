Disturbing new video shows a shark being dragged behind a boat as it sped through the waters near Florida.The video was posted to Instagram by a self-proclaimed 'shark hunter,' who says it was sent to him.Florida State Fish and Wildlife Conservation said they want to talk to the boaters who are responsible. Right now, it is too early to tell if any laws were broken.There are reports Wednesday morning that fishermen have lawyered up, just in case.