LIFEGUARD

Lawsuit filed against YMCA after man left underwater for over 5 mins without lifeguards noticing

EMBED </>More Videos

A family has filed a lawsuit claiming that their father nearly drowned in a pool where the lifeguards on duty were not paying attention. (WLS)

By and Ravi Baichwal
NILES, Ill. --
A family has filed a lawsuit claiming that their father nearly drowned in a pool where the lifeguards on duty were not paying attention.

Video obtained from the pool security camera at the Leaning Tower YMCA in northwest suburban Niles shows 61-year-old Yosef Bornstein, a doctor of Chinese medicine, swimming laps before having a heart attack.

Attorneys said the video shows Bornstein standing in chest-deep water before going under for over five minutes with two lifeguards stationed within 10 yards of him.

The lawsuit claims the lifeguards were chatting and never scanned the pool. After Bornstein was under for more than five minutes, a swimmer in another lane noticed him unconscious and underwater.

Bornstein, who moved to Evanston from Israel years ago, was recently released from the hospital. His family said he is able to speak and walk but may have long-term brain injuries. Bornstein's doctors have not confirmed this information.

"This is very difficult for my family and I," said Elisha Bornstein. "It's really a miracle that my father is alive and that he is able to talk to some extent...we need to get to the bottom of everything."

Thursday, the Bornstein family announced they are filing a lawsuit accusing the Leaning Tower YMCA and the two lifeguards of negligence for not noticing that Bornstein was in distress and underwater, and not immediately pulling him out of the water to give him emergency assistance.

"We're going to find out why this happened, did the YMCA not have the proper protocols and training in place or were the lifeguards properly trained and just not doing their job that day," said Timothy Cavanagh, the family's attorney.

YMCA of Metro Chicago released a statement on Thursday:

"The lifeguards were immediately put on administrative leave and a disciplinary review is underway. Further, we continually review our policies and procedures to reflect YMCA of the USA best practices."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newslifeguarddrowningheart attackpoolNiles
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
LIFEGUARD
How to survive a rip current
Fans invited to gather Wednesday to pay tribute to Jose Fernandez
Bag of Jose Fernandez-signed baseballs washes up on Miami Beach
More lifeguard
NEWS
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
Toddler's stuffed animal breaks fall out of window
LAPD arrests officer accused of unlawful sex with teen
Officials: Freezer sparked deadly London tower fire
More News
Top Stories
HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today
'My best friend just died,' man says after Cypress shooting
Motorcyclist triggers chain-reaction crash in Calif.
15-year-old boy killed by SUV while walking with friends
Toddler's stuffed animal breaks fall out of window
Officials: Freezer sparked deadly London tower fire
Family: Gang member ditches baby after killing girlfriend
Show More
Actor Johnny Depp asks about assassinating president
FREE slab party at 8th Wonder Brewery
Boys wear skirts to protest school's dress code
Man who posed as officer wanted for sex assault
2 local players taken in first round of NBA Draft
More News
Top Video
Toddler's stuffed animal breaks fall out of window
Officials: Freezer sparked deadly London tower fire
Motorcyclist triggers chain-reaction crash in Calif.
HEAT ADVISORY: It's going to feel like 105-110 degrees today
More Video